Celebrated Highlife musician Adane Best has expressed his concerns regarding the alleged downward trajectory of Kuami Eugene’s career.

The ‘Mafio’ hitmaker, known for his experience in the industry spanning over three decades, highlighted the “diminishing hype” surrounding Kuami Eugene and emphasized the need for support to help him regain his prominence.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM‘s Showbiz Review with Kweku Adu Kumi, he pointed out that Kuami Eugene’s career seemed to be sinking, primarily due to his persistence in sticking to the same formula he used during his early years.

The music legend further elaborated that the fading hype around Eugene’s persona is a result of his continued reliance on familiar patterns and approaches.

According to Best, in order to revitalize his career, the Cryptocurrency hitmaker needs to explore new creative avenues, experiment with different musical styles, and adapt to the changing tastes of his audience.

“Kuami Eugene’s hype has gone down. But for him to rise back up he needs people to support him. He keeps doing what he did when he was young. Doing the same thing means he will have the same results. Though he is talented, the surrounding hype is dying.”

Meanwhile, Adane Best clarified that he does not believe the artist has completely dropped off the radar. However, when comparing his current standing to the time of his initial breakthrough, the inconsistency is evident.

Best emphasized that it is crucial to provide honest feedback to those we care about, and expressed his confidence that Eugene has the potential to overcome this challenging phase.

“I am not saying he has dropped completely… but if you compare him to when he came out, it is not the same. I have been in the game for 31 years now, so I know what I am saying. If you love someone, you have to tell them the truth and I know he can get out of that,” he said.

Kuami Eugene has not yet responded publicly to Adane Best’s remarks. However, his fans and industry insiders eagerly await his next moves, hoping to witness a resurgence that will reaffirm the excitement surrounding his musical journey.

