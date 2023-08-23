Renowned Highlife artiste, Adane Best, has disclosed that he is yet to release the remix of his old hit song, Ayitey, since he promised that in May because of Black Sherif’s busy schedule.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, the highlife icon said he was moved to feature Black Sherif after the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year sang Ayitey on stage when he received the topmost VGMA Artiste of the Year award earlier in May this year.

“Black Sherif will do well on the Ayitey remix. After winning VGMA Artiste of the Year, he performed Ayitey and I saw it trending everywhere. I have reached out to him but I guess he is busy at the moment. But at the right time, we will hit the studio and make it happen,” he revealed.

Adane Best is known for songs such as Gyata Bi, Mafio, Dromo, Bie Shoo, Yoo, Dompe, Tie Memu Nsem, Suumo, Femo Dil, Abusun and Rabbi among others.

He told Graphic Showbiz that he is planning a big concert next year to mark 32 years in the music industry: “32 years in the music is no joke and I plan doing it big. I am already in touch with some of my colleagues to join me on stage when I finally announce the date and the feedback is encouraging,” he said.

Adane Best is also coming out with an album next year. “Next year, I am dropping a complete album for my fans who keep asking me when I am releasing a song. The album is for all those who miss my songs. So, relax and enjoy when it is finally out,” he said.