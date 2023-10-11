Veteran highlife musician, Bessa Simons is the newly elected President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

In a highly anticipated election under the supervision of the Electoral Commission (EC), the veteran highlife musician beat his only rival Ras Caleb.

Bessa, who had been the Acting MUSIGA President since Bice Osei Kuffour resigned polled a total of 324 votes, with Ras Caleb securing 66 votes.

The election, which took place in all the regions, had a good turnout of MUSIGA members who came in to exercise their rights to vote.

Members of MUSIGA Greater Accra Region cast their votes at the Accra Tourist Information Centre.

The election is expected to bring to rest all the prolonged disagreements among members of the union after the elections was postponed four times.

In an earlier interview with Graphic Showbiz, Bessa Simons pledged to work tirelessly to advance the interests of musicians across the country.

His tenure is expected to usher in a period of innovation and growth for the organisation and the Ghanaian music industry at large.

He highlighted the importance of unity and collaboration within MUSIGA, emphasising that “together, we can achieve great strides in the music industry.”

Below is the results from various regions across the country.

Greater Accra:

Bessa Simons: 83 votes

Ras Caleb: 24 votes

Ashanti:

Bessa Simons: 53 votes

Ras Caleb: 8 votes

Upper West:

Bessa Simons: 9 votes

Ras Caleb: 2 votes

Northern Region:

Bessa Simons: 19 votes

Ras Caleb: 4 votes

Eastern Region:

Bessa Simons: 25 votes

Ras Caleb: 2 votes

Volta Region:

Bessa Simons: 22 votes

Ras Caleb: 7 votes

Central Region:

Bessa Simons: 44 votes

Ras Caleb: 10 votes

Upper East:

Bessa Simons: 16 votes

Ras Caleb: 2 votes

Western Region:

Bessa Simons: 18 votes

Ras Caleb: 4 votes

Brong Ahafo Region:

Bessa Simons: 35 votes

Ras Caleb: 3 votes

Here’s a list of other elected executives:

Reverend Dr. Yawson 1st Vice President

Abena Ruthy – 2nd Vice President

S. K. Agyemang -General Secretary

Reverend Eyison – National Treasurer

Reverend Gifty Ghansah – National Welfare Officer

Chizzy Wailer – National Organizer

