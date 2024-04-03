Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has backed John Paintsil’s recent appointment as assistant coach of the Black Stars.

With Otto Addo’s reinstatement as the head coach of the Black Stars, John Paintsil, a former Ghana defender, has been selected to join the technical staff.

Also joining the team are Joseph Laumann and Fatau Dauda, who will serve as the goalkeeper’s trainer.

While there has been some criticism from football fans regarding Paintsil’s appointment, Gyan, who played alongside Paintsil during the 2006 and 2010 World Cups in Germany and South Africa respectively, has endorsed his former teammate’s new role.

“John (Paintsil) sacrificed a lot for the national team but people seem to forget. After retirement, he went to coach in South Africa as an assistant and gathered relevant experience,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show Wednesday.

“If you look at his life after retirement, all he’s done is coach. So if I look at his records and what he has done, I can only support his appointment to the assistant’s role,” Gyan added.

Paintsil represented the Black Stars from 2001 to 2013, with a noteworthy tenure spanning ten years from 2003 to 2013.

