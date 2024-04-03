The chief of Akrodie Manhyia in the Ahafo Region, Nana Boakye Yiadom, has expressed deep concern over the lack of access to healthcare facilities in the community.

He urged the government to intervene by establishing a Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound for them.

In an interview with Adom News reporter Sammy Asare, Nana Boakye Yiadom highlighted the significant challenges faced by residents, particularly farmers, who must travel approximately 10 kilometers to Kukuom for healthcare services.

He emphasized the urgency of addressing this issue, stressing that the current situation is untenable and places undue hardship on the community members.

Nana Boakye Yiadom called on the government to prioritize the establishment of a CHPS compound in Akrodie Manhyia to provide essential healthcare services and address minor health issues within the community.

Echoing the chief’s sentiments, the linguist, Nana Yaw Dwomoh, raised concerns about the inadequate infrastructure in the local basic school.

He pointed out that, the absence of a dedicated KG block has forced school management to accommodate KG 1 and KG 2 pupils under one roof, leading to numerous challenges for both teachers and students.

Nana Yaw Dwomoh urged the Asunafo North Member of Parliament, Evans Opoku Bobie, and the Municipal Assembly to promptly address these pressing issues to ensure the well-being and educational development of the community.