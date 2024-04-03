Former Ghana attacker, Baffour Gyan is hoping rebuilding of Black Stars succeeds after recent setbacks.

The senior national football team has faced challenges in recent outings, experiencing early exits from the last two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in Cameroon and Cote d’Ivoire.

The team’s struggles have extended to a winless streak of seven games across various competitions, their last victory dating back to September 7, 2023, against the Central African Republic during the AFCON 2023 qualifiers.

In fixing the challenges, Otto Addo has been reappointed as Black Stars following the dismissal of Chris Hughton.

However, Addo’s return hasn’t seen an immediate turnaround, as the team suffered a defeat and a draw during the March international break, falling to Nigeria and sharing points with Uganda.

Despite these challenges, Baffour Gyan, who once donned the Black Stars jersey remains hopeful for the team’s progression.

Baffour Gyan

Speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM on Wednesday, he said “The Black Stars are in a rebuilding process and it’s the hope of every Ghanaian that it goes well.

“They are putting things together. We are all wishing it goes well and I believe it will,” he added.

Ghana’s next test will be in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they are set to clash with Mali and the Central African Republic in June.

