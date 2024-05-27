Hypertension awareness and diagnosis are low in Ghana, affecting about one-third of the population.

According to Wg Cdr Dr. Benjamin Toboh, around 33% of Ghanaians aged 30 to 70 years have hypertension.

However, half of these individuals are unaware of their condition. Only 16% to 26% of those who know they have hypertension are receiving treatment, and even fewer are effectively controlling their blood pressure.

Dr. Toboh, from the 37 Military Hospital, noted that people often visit hospitals only when severe damage has occurred, as hypertension typically shows no symptoms until it’s too late. He also mentioned that men are more affected than women, although post-menopausal women face an equal risk.

Accurate blood pressure measurement is crucial but can be influenced by anxiety in medical settings. Doctors, therefore, strive to obtain valid measurements.

Dr. Toboh stressed the importance of regular check-ups and testing to improve hypertension management in Ghana.

