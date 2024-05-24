MTN Ghana has announced that it will be phasing out its scratch cards, which were last introduced in 2020, effective June 30, 2024.

This decision is part of MTN’s strategy to lead digital solutions in Ghana and aligns with the Government of Ghana’s digitalisation agenda.

In a statement released by the company, MTN Ghana informed customers and trade partners that unused scratch cards will not be rechargeable after July 1, 2024.

However, customers can redeem the value of their scratch cards via Credit transfer (EVD) at any MTN Customer Experience Centre.

Customers are encouraged to continue using existing digital channels such as MoMo, Ayoba, and the myMTN app to recharge. As an incentive, customers will receive a 50% bonus on all recharges done via Mobile Money.

Samuel Addo, Chief Sales and Distribution Officer of MTN Ghana

“The phasing out of the scratch cards is one of the avenues to help us protect the environment, empower customers to drive digital usage, and make customer service delivery more efficient,” said Samuel Addo, the Chief Sales and Distribution Officer of MTN Ghana.

In line with MTN’s sustainability strategy, the company is implementing several initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint, including waste reduction programs, water conservation measures, and other energy-saving initiatives.

This move underscores MTN’s commitment to environmental sustainability and digital innovation, aiming to create a more efficient and eco-friendly customer service experience.