Asante Kotoko striker, Steven Mukwala has emphasized the importance of a team approach in their upcoming league match.

Mukwala made this statement as Kotoko gears up to face their arch-rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, on Sunday, May 26, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

However, Kotoko may have to contend with the absence of midfielders Sherif Mohammed and Richmond Lamptey due to injuries.

Additionally, the fitness of midfielder Serge Zeze remains uncertain after he was forced to leave Kotoko’s recent 2-1 loss to Berekum Chelsea due to an injury.

Ahead of this crucial match, Mukwala speaking to the club’s media said, “Asante Kotoko is a big club that can’t rely on individuals; we will work as a team.

“So regarding Lamptey’s issue, I know Zeze can perform just as well as Lamptey, so I don’t think it will be a major problem for us,” he added.

Kick-off for the much-anticipated clash is scheduled at 15:00GMT.