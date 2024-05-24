The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is its leadership is yet to determine whether the party will advocate for an extension of the limited voter registration period.

This decision will be based on a review of the number of registrations completed by the Electoral Commission (EC) thus far.

There have been calls from political parties and civil society organisations for an extension of the limited voter registration exercise, which is set to conclude on Monday, May 27, 2024.

However, the EC has stated that extending the registration period is not feasible.

The Director of Elections and Research for the NPP, Evans Nimako in an interview on Citi TV said the party is satisfied with the registration process.

He noted that, the party will carefully assess the current registration figures before making any further decisions.

“Our position is that as many as people are qualified under the law, they should be given the opportunity to register.

So if we are saying that they [EC] are expecting 632,000 and at the end of the day, 700,000 people come out, does it mean that the excess of 77,000, they are not going to register them?” Mr. Nimako quizzed.

ALSO READ:

Three killed, others injured in gory accident at Anyinasusu [Photos]