Minister-Designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, appeared before Parliament Appointment Committee for his vetting.

Notable among the many side attractions to his vetting was the appearance of his wife, Naadu Jinapor beside him.

Mrs Jinapor’s presence was to throw support behind her husband as he appeared before the Committee.

Mr Jinapor who is also the MP for Damongo wore a suit holding his brief case while Naadu looked all glammed up.

She spotted an African print top, embodied with black lace, a short blonde hair and make-up which gave final touches to her look.

The couple were spotted holding hands as they made their way into the vetting room.

Another photo saw Mrs Jinapor sat by herself as she focused on the vetting processes.

The couple have been blessed with four daughters out of which there are triplets.

Naadu is a also a lawyer and head of the Corporate Law Department of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) of Ghana.