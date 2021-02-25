The Lands Minister-designate, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor says corruption and abuse of power allegations made against him are unfounded.

The former Deputy Chief of Staff said he was surprised at the allegation made against him and Francis Asenso Boakye by musician, Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as, A-Plus.

“Those allegations were quite surprising to me but given that this committee is a committee of record what I can really say is that I found those allegations as quite surprising,” he said.

His comment was in response to a question posed to him by Alex Afenyo Markin, a member of the Appointment Committee during his vetting Wednesday.

The Deputy Minority Leader wanted to know how he felt about the allegation against him and the issue of Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) report.

On September 29, 2017, the Dynamic Youth Movement of Ghana filed a complaint against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff accusing them of corruption, “thievery” and abuse of power.

The complaint was based on the allegation of corruption filed by Mr Kwame Asare Obeng popularly called A Plus.

A Plus had alleged the two were corrupt and were using their positions at the Office of President to obscure a legal transaction at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital involving Stanbic Bank and Unibank.

The matter triggered a huge controversy in the country which forced the CID to begin investigations into the matter by inviting A Plus to substantiate the allegations he made.

The Police CID exonerated the two Chiefs of Staff but even that was not without controversy.

The Damango MP stated that he was relieved when CHRAJ exonerated him.

Reading out paragraph 12 titled of the decision by CHRAJ he said, “The Commission is satisfied that the evidence does not support the allegation of corruption and the abuse of power against Samuel A. Jinapor and Asenso Boakye the two deputy chiefs of staff.

“The allegations could not be substantiated whatsoever accordingly this complaint is hereby dismissed as being without merit and totally unwarranted.”

He told the Committee it was a difficult moment for him as people looked at him with doubtful eyes.

“Mr Chairman, it was very difficult. I am sure that many of the members of this Committee will attest to how it feels when you are maligned…it generated a lot of controversies so it was difficult, I must admit.”