The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ketu North Constituency in the Volta Region, Enoch Kwabla Amegbletor is confident about wining the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Dr. James Avedzi Klutsey in the December 7th elections.

Ketu North Constituency has been the NDC’s stronghold since they won the general elections in 1992 but the NPP candidate is optimistic about victory.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News correspondent, Odehyeba Owusu Job, the elected NPP candidate said he is the right person to champion the cause of the people of Ketu North.

He added that, his motive for contesting the seat is to bring more development to the doorsteps of the people.

Mr. Klutsey therefore called on all the constituents to vote for him massively.

He used the opportunity to reach all the youth groups in the constituency to continue to uphold the peace being enjoyed in their respective areas before, during and after the elections.

