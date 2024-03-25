The Head pastor of Ahafo Goaso Presby Church, Reverend Paul Oduro Sarfo, has indicated that if leaders fail to institute measures to fight operations of LGBTQ+, God’s curse will be on the country forever.

He made this remark during the conference of the Singing Band Group at the church in the Asunafo North District.

Speaking to Adom News, Reverend Oduro Sarfo said Members of Parliament and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should reflect the stance of Ghanaians, who have expressed that LGBTQ+ activities should not be tolerated.

According to him, the failure to make this a reality will invoke God’s curse on Ghana because it’s an abomination in the eyes of God.

Also, the President of Goaso Singing Band Group, Felicia Kanor appealed to Ghanaians not to take the law into their own hands to molest people suspected of LGBTQ.

She added that, it’s time parents engage and advise their children on LGBTQ-related issues to prevent them from being part of it.

