Lead sponsor of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, Sam Nartey George has taken on President Akufo-Addo over his failure to assent the Bill into Law.

This follows an official letter to Parliament, requesting the House to refrain from transmitting the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, to President Akufo-Addo for his assent.

The Office of the President in a statement signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo dated March 18 said the decision is due to two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction before the Supreme Court.

But reacting to this, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram described the statement as not just shameful and disgraceful “but speaks to the facts that when it comes to your words and promises, they are mere fluff and flowery English.”

He added that, President Akufo-Addo has proved to Ghanaians that he can’t be trusted.

“Dear @NAkufoAddo, this is not just shameful and disgraceful but speaks to the facts that when it comes to your words and promises, they are mere fluff and flowery English. Once again, you prove to the Ghanaian people that you are not to be trusted,” he shared in an X post.

