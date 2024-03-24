The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) community is in mourning following the untimely passing of Abena Antwiwaa Anti, a second-year Doctor of Pharmacy student.

Abena Antwiwaa Anti, described as a promising student, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2024.

However, the school administration officially announced her passing a week later.

Antwiwaa Anti had previously distinguished herself as the best student in the 2022 batch at Ahantaman Girls’ Secondary School.

At the time of her passing, she was completing her internship at ATM Pharmacy in Takoradi in the Western region.

Her sudden death adds to a growing sense of grief and concern among students, as she becomes one of over five KNUST students who have passed away since the beginning of the year.