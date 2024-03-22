Rapper, Kwesi Arthur has dismissed claims that he planned to officially leave the music industry after his exit from his former management company GroundUp Chale.

In an interview on 3Music TV, the artiste admitted that he had challenges going independent, especially after leaving a system he had been in for years.

However, despite all that he consistently released music including Pain Interlude, Penny and For Life, Kwesi Arthur said.

“When you leave the system everything is brand new for you. Fortunately for me, I still kept pushing…If I would have stopped making music, it would have been then, in 2022,” the rapper said.

He added that “I just put out my first project off my own music company I started in honour of my grandmother. So, for people to think that is weird, how ill I quit?”

Kwesi Arthur added that he is in a position to inspire others, musicians included, give hope and aid people and does not take that for granted.

This comes after rumours of disputes between Kwesi Arthur and his former record label went rife on social media. This, it was reported, contributed to his short absence from the music scene and left fans curious about his whereabouts.

The ‘Grind Day’ crooner allegedly encountered challenges with his record label when attempting to renegotiate his contract, with certain clauses proving difficult to amend.

Reflecting on his experience, he stressed the importance of having legal counsel to scrutinise contracts, cautioning against signing agreements hastily out of eagerness.

Kwesi Arthur, who had been residing in the US for several months, announced his return, affirming his commitment to his music career.

MORE: