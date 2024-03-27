The Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has backed Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s remarks on the operations of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

According to TAGG, his comment is a true reflection of of how GRA deals with the business community in the country.

During a recent meeting with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Bawumia expressed concerns about the conduct of GRA personnel, alleging instances of customer harassment under the guise of tax collection.

Following this, GRA Workers’ Union, condemned the Vice President describing his statement as “unfortunate”, viewing them as a slight against the diligent efforts of employees.

However, the Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) in a statement on March 27 noted that, GRA has been harassing businesses in its revenue mobilization drive.

They said GRA workers union’s reply to Dr. Bawumia is misleading the trading public.

The Advocacy group further urged the management of GRA to take steps to address the issue as a matter of urgency to save businesses from collapsing rather than going after the Vice President.

“We are by this release, imploring all relevant stakeholders including the GRA to adopt a business-friendly tax regime to rake in revenue for the State while stimulating the growth of businesses,” the statement added.

Read full statement below:

READ ALSO: