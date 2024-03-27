The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the beloved wife of the National Chief Imam, Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu.

In a solemn message shared on social media, Dr. Bawumia conveyed heartfelt condolences to His Eminence, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and the entire Sharubutu family.

The Vice President, alongside his wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia, extended sympathies to the grieving Muslim community during this difficult time.

Using the Islamic phrase “Inaa lillahi wa inaa ilayhi raji’un” (Verily, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return), Dr. Bawumia prayed for eternal rest.

He prayed for solace and strength for the Chief Imam and his family, beseeching the Almighty Allah to grant peace and comfort to the departed soul and elevate her to the highest ranks of Paradise, Jannatul Firdaus.