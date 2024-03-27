The Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned a Fire Service Training School at Duayaw Nkwanta in Tano North of the Ahafo Region.

In his address at the commissioning ceremony, the Vice President said the effective measures put in place by the Ghana Fire Service with support from the government has improved fire handling cases from 6,154 in 2022 to 5,973.

According to him, the government remains committed to assisting the Ghana Fire Service to improve its work.

Dr. Bawumia also highlighted that, government has improved personnel recruitment to provide more training schools.

He further urged the Fire officers to increase their efforts regardless of the few challenges associated with their work.

Chief Fire Officer, Julius Kuunuor lauded the Duayaw Nkwanta chiefs and government for such a facility which will drastically improve their line of duty.

He expressed some challenges they are enduring which need to be addressed.

The Chief Fire Office cited that, prank calls and attacks from some Ghanaians on their officers in their quest to address fire-related issues still occur.

He used the opportunity to urge chiefs and other stakeholders to help address these concerns.

