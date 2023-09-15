About 13 fishermen are reported missing off the sea at Ada.

The incident is reported to have occurred after two fishing boats carrying 23 fishermen capsized in the estuary whilst trying to enter the Volta River.

The Ada East District National Disaster Management Organization, NADMO Coordinator, Ebenezer Teye Kisseh Nartey who confirmed the incident said all ten fishermen in one of the boats were rescued but the 13 others in the second boat are still missing.

He stated that, NADMO in collaboration with the Ghana Navy has embarked on a search and rescue mission.