Former captain of Ghana Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has responded to wild claims by controversial socialite, Abena Korkor.

Ms. Korkor claimed the former Black Stars captain attempted to take advantage of her frail mental state by pestering her to visit him for a romp, which she declined.

But an Gyan took to social media to deny the wild allegation levelled against him.

He explained that, it was rather Abena Korkor who made sexual advances at him when he offered to help her recover from a mental relapse.

Asamoah Gyan challenged controversial socialite to swear by any dreaded deity to prove her innocence.

He also charged the media to stop giving mileage to Abena Korkor to tarnish the image of respectable men in the society.

