Alan John Kyerematen, the leader of the Movement For Change party, has revealed his plans for sports if elected President of the Republic of Ghana.

According to him, he will invest in world-class sports facilities and also encourage the private sector to help in the development of the sport.

Mr. Kyerematen disclosed this on Monday, September 25 at the press conference at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra where he announced his resignation from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

What Ghana needs now is a NEW LEADER and not a new political party.#MovementForChange#AlanSpeaks pic.twitter.com/23dDuHRgvl — Alan John Kyerematen (@AlanKyerematen) September 25, 2023

“Investing in world-class new-generation sports facilities in selected competitive sports disciplines,” he said during his address.

“In this regard, my government will encourage the participation of the private sector development of sports infrastructure around the country including sports academies,” he added.

Alan Kyerematen also hinted that he will kick start his campaign very soon.

