Popular Nollywood actor, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, popularly known as Kanayo O Kanayo, has reacted to being called a ritualist on social media.
The actor, who is known for always playing the role of a ritualist in Nigerian movies, has come out to clear the air.
According to the 58-year-old celebrated actor, he is tired of people always calling him a ritualist at any given opportunity.
He advised people who want to do rituals to use themselves for the rituals and stop distracting him.
Watch Video below: