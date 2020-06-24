Popular Nollywood actor, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, popularly known as Kanayo O Kanayo, has reacted to being called a ritualist on social media.

The actor, who is known for always playing the role of a ritualist in Nigerian movies, has come out to clear the air.

According to the 58-year-old celebrated actor, he is tired of people always calling him a ritualist at any given opportunity.

He advised people who want to do rituals to use themselves for the rituals and stop distracting him.

Watch Video below: