Some Ghanaians have bared their teeth at actress Nadia Buari for posting a full video of Shatta Wale and Beyonce’s ‘Already’ track.

The video had only been seen in snippets after it was leaked by an unknown person believed to be in the camp of the music goddess.

Nadia Buari, however, could not keep the yet-to-be-released full video to herself but decided to share it with her four million Instagram followers.

As to how she landed the video, it is still a mystery, but Ghanaians have expressed disappointment in the Ghallywood actress for posting the leak.

The actress immediately deleted the four minutes video from her account when trolls reminded her of the damage she had caused.

However, hours after pressure was mounted on her to do the needful, the actress in a Twitter post commanded her brain to shut up, to prevent herself from replying some trolls.