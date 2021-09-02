Founder of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has been appointed the Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), Ghana Hub.

Mr Otchere-Darko, who is also a Lawyer and Communication strategist’s appointment was announced on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Chairman of CWEIC, Lord Marland, speaking on the appointment was optimistic Mr Otchere-Darko will bring on board his expertise to drive the success of the outfit.

“As Chairman of CWEIC, I am delighted to welcome our new Ghana Chair. It is a great honour to have someone of the calibre of Mr Otchere-Darko join our organisation.

“Ghana is a dynamic force in the Commonwealth of nations and I am confident that we can now build on the success of Ghana to capitalise on future opportunities under Gabby’s leadership,” he lauded.

The Chief Executive of CWEIC, Samantha Cohen CVO, added the appointee will be a pivot to drive global trade and investment opportunities.

“CWEIC is fortunate to have Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko as our new Chair of the Ghana hub. Mr Otchere-Darko brings to CWEIC his professional brilliance as the Senior Partner and Co-Founder of Africa Legal Associates and one of the country’s leading lawyers. In addition, he brings many years of business experience and his expertise in the area of political risk analysis.

“This is a crucial time for Ghana and the Commonwealth as the world recovers from the covid crisis. Ghana’s place as a vibrant hub abundant with global trade and investment opportunities and home to the AFCFTA Secretariat will be further enhanced by Mr Otchere-Darko’s commitment to this role,” she said.

On his part, Mr Otchere-Darko expressed his heartfelt gratitude to CWEIC for the honour and pledged commitment to promote the objectives of the outfit.

“I thank Lord Marland and the entire CWEIC leadership for the confidence shown in me for assigning me this dignified and strategic role as Chair of the CWEIC Ghana Hub.

“I am excited about the timing of this assignment as I see a revival of the old Commonwealth bond but of a more confident and assured partnership of 54 member countries this time and, particularly, at a time that Africa is finally realising the old vision of economic integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area and its 54 member countries.

” I appreciate the centrality of Ghana in this emerging economic order and will do my very best to promote the objectives of CWEIC, which, in my view, are mutually complementary to the objectives of AfCTFA, as well,” he stated.

Mr Otchere-Darko is one of the leading transactional lawyers in the country and is Senior Partner of Africa Legal Associates, a Ghanaian law firm with a Pan-African vision.

A solicitor and barrister trained in United Kingdom (UK) and Ghana, he is also the former CEO of a UK-based consulting company, which specialised in facilitating business for companies and organisations with interest in Africa.