The founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has expressed concerns over how politicians are blamed for everything in Ghana.

Mr Otchere-Darko said even though he does not necessarily feel sorry for them [politicians], citizens must not make it appear everything starts and ends with them.

He made the remarks in a post on Twitter, urging that people must sometimes try and look beyond politicians for answers to problems.

His post was met with mixed reactions with some expressing their agreements to his position.

Others were, however of the opinion that politicians must also be measured in the kind of promises they make in their quest for power.

Read the post below: