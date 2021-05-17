Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Gregory Bortey Newman, popularly known as King Promise, has explained why he’s stopped writing songs for his fellow artistes.

The Sisa hitmaker is credited for writing numerous hits for artistes in Ghana with the likes of Adina and a few others benefiting from his songwriting skills.

However, in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, King Promise revealed that he has taken a break from writing songs for others.

He explained that he has decided to take time to concentrate on his coming album.

I don’t really write for people anymore. It’s been a while since I wrote for someone. I just took a chill on that one. I just want to focus on my upcoming album.

King Promise revealed that the last time he wrote for an artist was before the emergence of the covid-19 pandemic.

He however said he will have to be a fan of an artist before he decides to collaborate or write a song for them.

First of all, I will have to like you or be a fan of your music before I can go to the studio to do something with you.

King Promise is currently promoting his new single titled Slow Down, produced by award-winning producer, Killbeatz.

He is a signee of Legacy Life Entertainment Record Label and is known for several songs including Oh yeah, Selfish, Tokyo, among others.

Watch the video of his interview with Andy Dosty below: