C.K. Akonnor, the head coach of the Black Stars, has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to be limited in their criticism of the team.

The senior national team, in recent years, has lost the support from the public due to their uninspiring performance.

After failing to lift their performance during the 2014 World Cup and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon], the team has struggled to win the hearts of Ghanaians.

According to coach Akonnor, the bad energy around the team is affecting their performances and has urged Ghanaians to tone down the negativity towards the team.

“I’m pleading with you to stop with the negativity. The negativity around this team is too much,” Akonnor pleaded when addressing journalists last week.

“During my playing days, we used to receive a lot of encouragement from fans and journalists.

“These days things have changed. We need the support, so please tone down the negativity,” he added.

Ghana will take on Morocco and Ivory Coast in two friendlies during the June international window.

Coach Akonnor and the Black Stars have been tasked to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.