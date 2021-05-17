Settlement Support Community Interest Company (SSCIS), a company in the United Kingdom in partnership with SheCreatesAfrica, a global women empowerment initiative, is set to implement girls in STEM project.

Having considered the fact that there is a low interest of girls in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) department, the two organisations in partnership with other stakeholders (universities in the UK and corporate organisations will sponsor girls from Ghana and Nigeria to UK to undertake a masters programme in a STEM area.

Other girls from other parts of Africa will benefit from the project subsequently.

Dubbed the Black and African Mastermind Project, the move tends to encourage and promote STEM among the targeted group to tackle global challenges in the areas of health, employment creation and sustainability.

However, upon completion of the programme, beneficiaries are required to return to their communities to undertake projects that will be in the positive impact of their respective societies.

The two organisations in discussion with other partners, universities in the UK and other corporate organisations will work together.

Founder of SSCIC, Byron Taylor and Dr. Eno Maycock, founder of SheCreatesAfrica both expressed deep satisfaction about the nature of partnership and were hopeful of the participation of other stakeholders in the community and internationally to offer opportunity that will create and contribute significant changes to global progress through this project