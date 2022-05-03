Desmond Tombuor has made history by being the youngest person to head a political party at the constituency level in Ghana.

The 30-year-old young man polled 210 out of 386 votes to become the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the North Dayi constituency in the Volta Region.

The other contender, Wisdom Adzamgbe polled 174 votes at the end of the contest held at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church auditorium in Anfoega.

