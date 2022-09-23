A family in Utah will certainly have a story to tell their newest member … because a 56-year-old mom is carrying her son’s baby.

You read that right, 56-year-old Nancy Hauck volunteered to carry her son Jeff and his wife Cambria‘s 5th child, a girl. Cambria is unable to carry a pregnancy after getting a life-saving hysterectomy.

Jeff and Cambria already have 2 sets of twins, but wanted more, and that’s when grandma decided she’d work as the vessel to carry the new kiddo.

Nancy, however, did express concern about carrying a baby at her age, but after docs gave her the green light she acted fast before she began menopause. It’s been 26 years since Nancy was last pregnant.

Speaking to SWNS, Jeff said, “I felt grateful to have such a selfless and loving mom that was willing to make that kind of sacrifice for my family … having experienced over four years of infertility treatments, I knew how complicated the process can be and doubted that it was possible for her to carry a baby for us, but I was very moved that she would even offer.”