The Black Stars trained at stade du Commandant Hebert in Deauville, France on Monday evening hours after assembling in camp for this month’s International friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Twenty-four players trained under the tutelage of Otto Addo and his backroom staff with four others expected to join the camp later.

Ghana will play Brazil at Stade de Oceane in Le Havre on Friday, September 23 before taking on Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27 in Lorca, Spain.

The games form part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later in November.

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

The players who trained included:

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott, Tariq Lamptey, Stephen Ambrosius, Denis Odoi, Joseph Aidoo, Gideon Mensah, Inaki Williams, Baba Abdul Rahman, Alexander Djiku, Elisha Owusu, Alidu Seidu, Thomas Partey, Issahaku Fatawu, Mohammed Kudus, Suleymana Kamal Deen, Daniel Kofi Kyere, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Baba Idrissu, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Osman Bukari, Antoine Semenyo and Ransford Yeboah Koningsdorffer.

Photos below: