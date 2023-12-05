Former footballer, Samuel Osei Kuffour has cautioned that the Black Stars will need proper planning ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana has booked its place in the 34th edition of the AFCON slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

However, Kuffour, who featured at the 2006 World Cup with the Black Stars says the team needs proper planning ahead of the tournament.

He also advised that, Ghana’s best shot at AFCON glory lies not in immediate preparations for the tournament in Ivory Coast but in a well-thought-out plan tailored to harness the potential of the rising young stars for the next two editions.

“There is a difference between preparation and planning we are always prepared but we don’t plan the team we took to the World Cup last year if you look at the team 17 players were under 25,” the former Ghana and Bayern Munich defender said in an interview on Peace FM.

“So why are we forcing ourselves that we are going to Ivory Coast to win the cup? We have to think 2025 or 2027 because by that time how old will the players be? Because we are not planning, we prepare but there is a difference between planning and preparation so we have to plan well we need planning not preparation,” he added.

Ghana, a four-time winner of AFCON, has endured a prolonged drought in securing the coveted title, stretching beyond 40 years.

The Black Stars have been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique for the tournament that will kick off from January 13 to February 11.

READ ALSO