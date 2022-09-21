Ghanaian music group R2Bees has visited their roots in the North to pay homage to their family and the society that supported them from childhood.



In a viral video that captured their visit, the two Mugeez and Omar Sterling were basking with joy as they reunite with their family members.



Both old and young were elated as they welcome them back into their hometown.



The family of the famous music duo who could not hide their joy questioned why they have been missed so much amidst hugs and hearty conversations in Dagbani.

To the shock of social media users who have chanced on the video, the relatives called the duo by their biological names; Omar Sterling as Haakem Faisal and Mugeez as Rashid Abdul Mugeez.