Rapper, Sarkodie and music group R2Bees have decided to treat their fans in the United States of America to a concert.

The two acts have been planning this concert for a long time.

The concert dubbed ‘It’s About Time’ is expected to take place on 30th July, 2022 at the Palladium-Times Square in New York City.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Sarkodie wrote “one Night R2BEES x SARK under one roof !!! New York City…The states about to get served.”

In a promo video posted on the microblogging platform, the three artistes, Mugees, Paedae and Sarkodie in a conference call spoke about how they would excite their fans.

“It’s about time we mount some major concert outside Ghana, I’m thinking New York,” the Rollies and Cigars hitmaker stated.

Meanwhile, Omar Sterling of R2bees disclosed some upcoming Ghanaian musicians will be given the chance to grace the event in style.

