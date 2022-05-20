Aspiring Eastern Regional Chairman, Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang is number two on the ballot paper.

This was the outcome of a balloting to determine who is place where on the ballot paper for the Regional elections.

Aspiring Regional Chairman

Mr. Boateng-Agyemang who has majority of the Constituency Chairmen in the Eastern region in his campaign team is elated at the placement.

Having won the Constituency elections for the fourth time, Chairman Kwadwo Boateng- Agyemang is convinced the delegates will vote massively for him.

The 53-year-old has served the NPP in the Eastern region in various capacities including a campaign coordinator for former Member of Parliament for New Juaben North constituency, Hackman Owusu Agyemang, 2007.

Meanwhile, the NPP Regional elections is slated for Saturday May 28, 2022 and all aspirants are optimistic their positions on the ballot paper will play a significant role in their victory.