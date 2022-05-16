New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for New Juaben North, Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang, has joined the race to lead the party at the Regional level.

This comes shortly after Mr. Boateng-Agyemang’s re-election as Chairman in the just ended constituency elections after he polled 281 votes.

He beat his two contenders, Edward Asante Antwi, and William Amankra, who obtained 92 and 127 votes respectively.

However, Mr Boateng-Agyemang has made a u-turn after the incumbent Regional Chairman, Kingston Akomeng Kissi declared his intention to contest the vice chairmanship position at the national level.

This, according to him is an opportunity for him to continue the good works of Chairman Kissi.

New Juaben North

“As the Chairman of Chairmen in the Eastern region, I understand the dynamics of the region and have the experience to help the NPP break the 8 in 2024” he stated.

Having won the constituency elections for the fourth time, Mr Boateng-Agyemang is convinced the delegates are confident he will do a good job.

The 53-year-old have served the NPP in the Eastern region in various capacities including a campaign coordinator for former Member of Parliament for New Juaben North constituency, Hackman Owusu Agyemang, 2007.

Chairman Boateng has been a constituency chairman for New Juaben North for the past 12 years and Internal and International Relations manager for Eastern region NPP campaign team in the 202 general elections.

Meanwhile, the Regional executives election has been scheduled for Friday 27 through to Sunday 29 May 2022.