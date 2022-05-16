Fashion icon, Nana Akua Addo and actress, Juliet Ibrahim showed up in style at the eight African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA22) held on Saturday, May 14.

The pair lit up their social media accounts with stunning photos of the dresses they wore to the 2022 edition of the event, which was held at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Nigeria.

Fashion impresario, Nana Akua Addo displayed the art and culture of Japan, known as Geisha.

“The Japanese word GEISHA literally means “ART PERSON”. I embody art in its fullest, expression elements, colors, beauty, grace, and discipline,” she said on Instagram.

”I am so honored to be wearing the Japanese Geisha, an embodiment of womanhood, unique beauty, grace, and mystery,” she added.

Also, Juliet Ibrahim dripped in an outfit by Lakimmy Fashion.

The gorgeous dress came with a veil, as seen in the several portraits on her Instagram page.