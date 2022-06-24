A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for New Juaben North, Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang, has expressed disgust over the outcry the National Cathedral project has generated.

Mr Boateng-Agyemang says he cannot fathom why Ghanaians, particularly Christians will condemn a project meant to glorify God.

“I don’t understand why we are criticising the government. Christians should even be applauding the government for the initiative. Despite the economic challenges we are faced with, the cathedral is to the glory of God yet we are heavily condemning it.

“Some pastors are getting contracts from the government and the profit is what they have used to build big churches around the country but they are now criticising the cathedral,” he fumed.

The source of funding of the project has sparked controversies after North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa made damning revelations.

Mr Ablakwa indicated parliament has not approved any funds for the construction of the National Cathedral.

In view of this, he explained the purported release of GH¢25 million by government as seed money for the project is on the blind-side of the Legislature.

He further alleged that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta released an amount of GH¢142 million for the construction in 2020.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Agyemang-Boateng quizzed if there was anything wrong with using taxpayers’ money to fund the project.

“We are all happy about the National Mosque at Kanda constructed with the help of a Non-Governmental Organisation from Turkey that invested $20, 000 to complete the edifice. Are we saying their country was not in need of anything when they brought the money here? Why can’t we also as Ghanaians support the National Cathedral?” he quizzed.

Meanwhile, the government has adopted mass mobilisation, church mobilisation, private sector strategy and international fundraising as strategies to aid the completion of the project.

A shortcode, *979# has been developed for this purpose while the Secretariat has also slated July 4 to 10 as a National Cathedral week to raise funds for the project, while it looks forward to a statutory budget support from churches.