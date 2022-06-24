Nigerian’s sensational gospel musician, Mercy Chinwo, has officially announced her engagement with pastor Blessed.

The music star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, June 23, 2022, where she shared the big news.

“I am blessed to be blessed with @theofficialblessed ❤️ .The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real💃 I love you Sweet❤️,” she wrote.

The music star’s soon-to-be husband, Blessed, also shared the big news via his Instagram page.

“I’M THE MAN THE LORD SHOWED MERCY! @mercychinwo thanks for saying YES! I LOVE YOU DEARLY !😍😍😍😍😍 Ecclesiastical 9:9 Live happily with the woman you love through all the meaningless days of life that God has given you under the sun. The wife God gives you is your REWARD for all your earthly toil. #Mercyisblessed,” he captioned their pre-wedding photos.

Blessed is a pastor at the WaterBrook Church and The Upperroom. He is also an IT professional.

Chinwo is a Nigerian gospel musician, singer and songwriter.

She won the Nigerian Idol Season 2 in 2012.

Chinwo released her first single, “Testimony”, in 2015, and “Igwe” a year later.

She has also had a stint in acting.

She landed her first film role in Yvonne Nelson’s film, House of Gold where she acted as Lucia, starring alongside Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michel and Omawumi among others.

