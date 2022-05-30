A failed Eastern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has pledged his unflinching support ahead of the 2024 elections.

Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang, who polled over 200 votes in the Saturday polls, said he is committed to the bigger picture.

“Delegates have spoken and I respect that. My focus now is to ensure the NPP retains power so let’s come together and work for victory in 2024,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

Mr Boateng-Agyemang ,who was the former Constituency Chairman for New Juaben North, was given a run for his money by former Regional Secretary, Jeff Konadu Addo who polled 424 of the total votes cast.

It was alleged that, he had the backing of the presidency but NPP delegates elected Mr Addo for his dedication and hard work.

Reacting to this, Mr Boateng-Agyemang said he went into the race as an individual dedicated to the cause of NPP.

Having been a Constituency Chairman for the past 12 years, he believes he has the experience to lead the party at the Regional level.

He said he took a bold decision in the interest of the NPP and will work to ensure they break the eight.

“I pledge my 100 support for me brother, Jeff. I wish him well but he should bring everyone onboard for the battle ahead,” Mr Boateng-Agyemang stated.

