Actress, Yvonne Nelson says she believes some industry players resort to practice of voodoo, known in local parlance as juju against the success of their colleagues.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the Fifty-Fifty actress said she was once a victim of a spiritual attack.

Narrating her ordeal, Yvonne Nelson suspects her food or drink was poisoned on set.

According to her, she started having eye problems while shooting the movie, ‘Material Girl’, produced by renowned filmmaker Abdul Salaam Mumini.

The 36-year-old actress and producer added that, her frequent visits to see an optometrist proved futile until she began to fast and pray.

It got to a time I couldn’t shoot anymore and I got two days off. I had to fast and pray for the two days and it went off like magic. I believe there is a force and a spiritual something happening around us, she told Andy Dosty.

Yvonne Nelson urged actors and actresses to be cautious of what they eat and drink when on movie set.

MORE: