Controversial actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo has taken a stroll down memory lane by sharing throwback photos from her early days in the entertainment industry.

These nostalgic snapshots captured moments when she worked as a video vixen and choreographer for Guru’s hit song, “Samba” seven years ago.

In the throwback photos, Akuapem Poloo can be seen showcasing her versatility and talent.

One notable image features her wearing a nurse uniform as part of the choreography, while others saw her caressing the singer.

According to Akuapem Poloo, the reason for sharing the vintage photos is to emphasize that she has always been a hustler in the entertainment industry before landing fame.

Poloo evolved from being a vixen to a renowned figure in the movie industry, which landed her her ultimate breakthrough.

The photos and messages has resonated with her fans who have applauded her resilience despite the many setbacks she has faced.

Watch video below: