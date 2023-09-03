Nollywood star, Ruth Kadiri has taken to her social media platforms to vent her frustration over the unauthorised broadcast of her films in Ghana.

In a series of posts on her social media accounts where Ruth Kadiri addressed the issue head-on, she emphasized that while she greatly appreciates the support and love her Ghanaian fans have shown her, it is essential for her to protect her intellectual property rights as a filmmaker.

She said she has taken notice of how some local stations constantly broadcast her film, though she is yet to gain all the financial benefits of her production.

Ruth asserted that, the unauthorised broadcast of her movies not only infringes on her rights but also undermines the creative efforts of the entire Nollywood industry.

Furthermore, Ruth Kadiri stated that, she has not granted permission for her films to be aired on Ghanaian TV channels, and she has not received any compensation for such broadcasts.

She called on the relevant authorities and organisations in Ghana to address the issue promptly and ensure that intellectual property rights are respected.

The actress threatened to either put watermarks on her content or take legal action against channels that pirate her content.