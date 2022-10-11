Ghanaian rapper Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as Guru, says music is one of the quickest ways of making money.

According to him, apart from having the talent, musicians must focus a lot on the lucrative side of their craft.

He explained that, musicians who are focused like him, always pay mind to the business part of their careers.

In an interview with Sister Sandy, Guru said, “Music is the easiest way to make riches. Easy way to make millions, there is no other job, not even being an incumbent president.”

“But here, they see it as a joke, but on the billionaires’ list currently, there are musicians there. I have taken it as world cup as a serious business, and keeping up is important to me. That’s why I let the corporate side to play a role,” he said.

Guru is currently promoting his new song, dubbed, “Enkoyie”.

MORE: