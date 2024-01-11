Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama has taken the Building Ghana Tour to the Volta Region.

The tour which started in November 2023 has afforded Mr Mahama the opportunity to interact with communities, stakeholders, traditional leaders and the citizenry.

For the next two days, the former President will engage stakeholders in seven constituencies, addressing public challenges and gathering input for the party’s manifesto in the next election.

Upon entering Sogakpe on Thursday, he was mobbed by party supporters.

The flagbearer announced he is in the region to listen to their problems, frustrations and expectations of a future government under his leadership.

“We’re going to write our manifesto, and so we want to know what your problems are, so that we can put it in our manifesto so that when NDC wins in 2025, we will know what to do for you,” he said.

At a stakeholder engagement in Sogakope, Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza Governs asked persons with intentions to rig the December 7 election to have a change of mind.

