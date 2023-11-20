Former President, John Dramani Mahama is cautioning electorates against lofty promises from politicians ahead of the 2024 general elections.

According to him, such promises are only to influence votes and deceive Ghanaians.

“We all remember that some time back, some people came to us with lofty promises. Mostly, all these promises are for the votes of electorates. Not all that glitters is gold,” he said.

The former President made the statement when he visited the Apostolic Continuation Church in Techiman.

It was the first of many churches the “Building Ghana Tour” campaign team worshipped with in Techiman.

The flagbearer proceeded to the Assemblies of God Church where he acknowledged the economic challenges in the country.

Mr. Mahama made a call to the Christian community to pray to God for a leader who will deliver the country from the current economic crises.

“God will choose for us a leader who will deliver the country and set us on a path of prosperity,” he added.

He further advised the Christian community to hold on to their faith and take solace in the Bible and its message of hope.

The Builders Christian Church International was among the churches visited by the former President.

The message of the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was well received by the Christian community in the area.

Today’s tour is expected to continue with a visit to the Krobi Nursing Training College and a town hall meeting at Tuobodum.

It will be wrapped up with another visit to the Techiman Central Mosque.