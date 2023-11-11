Regitta, wife of former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu dazzled in stunning kente outfits at their traditional marriage.

Regitta, radiated beauty in her choice of vibrant orange kente. The orange signifies warmth, energy, and enthusiasm.

Regitta’s decision to wear this color not only showcased her impeccable taste but also conveyed a profound message of the radiant emotions and positive energy surrounding their union. The lively spirit of the momentous occasion was visually captured in the vibrant orange hues.

Transitioning seamlessly, Regitta wore an elegant blue kente.

This color represents harmony, divine love, and togetherness, making it a fitting choice for a wedding ceremony. The association with loyalty and fidelity emphasized the depth and stability of their relationship, highlighting the importance of trust and communication in their journey together.

Completing the trio of colors, Regitta wore purple kente, symbolizing royalty, nobility, and luxury.

This choice conveyed a sense of honor and admiration for the sacred commitment of marriage.

Additionally, purple may signify the couple’s aspirations for a rich and dignified life together, with potential connections to spiritual awareness and transformation in certain traditions.

Below are some photos