Three men with alleged ties to Ghana have been arrested in New York City with over 100 illegal guns.

Ahmed “Taju” Mutalib, Abdul Haruna, and Murtala Haruna, all cousins, have been charged with 575 counts of criminal sale of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, conspiracy, and money laundering.

Prosecutors allege that Mutalib, 32, of Decatur, Georgia, conspired with Haruna, 27, of the Bronx, and Haruna, 30, of Cincinnati, Ohio, to smuggle and sell the weapons.

New York Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced the arrests on Monday, November 6, 2023, saying they were the result of a seven-month “high-stakes, high-risk” investigation into the alleged gun trafficking cartel, which began with an anonymous tip.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of 109 illegal firearms and rifles, 20 assault weapons, 139 high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Prosecutors say a police officer who understands Ghanaian languages was able to translate their conversations from Hausa, Ga, and Twi after the defendants’ phones were wiretapped.

Read the full statement from the New York Queens District Attorney below: